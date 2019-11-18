Get the HyperX Cloud II headset for just $70 right now

If you're in need of a gaming headset, you don't have to wait for Black Friday. HyperX has its Cloud II gaming headset on sale for $70 right now at multiple retailers, a $30 discount from the usual price.

This headset has been a favorite with gamers since its release in 2015, with over 2,000 reviews at Best Buy and nearly 3.5K on Amazon—and both stores give it 4/5 stars. It offers 53mm drivers for rich sound, USB and 3.5mm interfaces for compatibility with both PCs and consoles, a condenser microphone, and an over-the-ear design with a memory foam headband and leatherette ear cushions.