Get the HyperX Cloud Flight S wireless gaming headset for an all-time low price of $120

The best Cyber Monday gaming headset deal is one that gives you all the features you want at a great price, and that's exactly what HyperX is offering today. You can now pick up the HyperX Cloud Flight S wireless gaming headset for just $119.99 on Amazon, which is not only a $40 discount from the usual cost, but also the lowest price we've seen yet for this headset.

This is a wireless gaming headset with a battery life of up to 30 hours, so you won't have a cord hanging over you while playing games. Like most other wireless PC headsets, it uses a dedicated Wi-Fi dongle to achieve a low-latency connection, so you don't get the lag (or decreased audio quality) normally associated with Bluetooth headphones.

The Cloud Flight S uses audio 50mm drivers, combined with a detachable microphone certified by TeamSpeak and Discord. The microphone even has a handy LED light that changes color based on the mute status. HyperX also has integrated wireless charging support, so if you have a Qi charging pad on your desk, you can rest the headphones on it to charge them.

While we haven't tried this particular headset, our friends at Tom's Hardware praised its excellent audio quality and comfortable design. It was also given a 7/10 from The Verge, citing the lack of a wired connectivity option and no included charging pad as drawbacks.