Get the HyperX Cloud Flight S wireless gaming headset for an all-time low price of $120

The best Cyber Monday gaming headset deal is one that gives you all the features you want at a great price, and that's exactly what HyperX is offering today. You can now pick up the HyperX Cloud Flight S wireless gaming headset for just $119.99 on Amazon, which is not only a $40 discount from the usual cost, but also the lowest price we've seen yet for this headset.
Cyber Monday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Cyber Monday bargains.
This is a wireless gaming headset with a battery life of up to 30 hours, so you won't have a cord hanging over you while playing games. Like most other wireless PC headsets, it uses a dedicated Wi-Fi dongle to achieve a low-latency connection, so you don't get the lag (or decreased audio quality) normally associated with Bluetooth headphones.
The Cloud Flight S uses audio 50mm drivers, combined with a detachable microphone certified by TeamSpeak and Discord. The microphone even has a handy LED light that changes color based on the mute status. HyperX also has integrated wireless charging support, so if you have a Qi charging pad on your desk, you can rest the headphones on it to charge them.
HyperX Cloud Flight S |
$159.99 $119.99 (save $40)
This headset has it all: wireless connectivity, a detachable microphone, and even wireless charging. This is also the lowest-recorded Amazon price.View Deal
While we haven't tried this particular headset, our friends at Tom's Hardware praised its excellent audio quality and comfortable design. It was also given a 7/10 from The Verge, citing the lack of a wired connectivity option and no included charging pad as drawbacks.