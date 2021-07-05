Get the HyperX Cloud Alpha headset for just $70 ($30 off)

The HyperX Cloud Alpha was our top choice for the best gaming headset for a long time, and even though it has been dethroned by newer alternatives, the Cloud Alpha is still a fantastic headset for PC gaming. Last month it was briefly on sale for $60 at Best Buy, and now it has once again gone on sale, this time at Amazon.

This is a wired gaming headset, which might not be everyone's favorite design — if not, check out our roundup of the best wireless gaming headsets. However, the simple wired connection means the Cloud Alpha works flawlessly with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and anything else with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Each ear cup has a 50mm driver for audio, and red memory foam for comfort.

HyperX Cloud Alpha | $70 (save $30)

The HyperX Cloud Alpha is an older headset, but it still offers fantastic sound quality and comfort. The headset is now $30 off its original price, which isn't quite as good as the $40 off sale last month, but it's still a deal.

The microphone on this headset is certified by TeamSpeak and Discord for clear sound, and if you have a dedicated microphone already (or just want to use the Cloud Alpha as normal headphones), you can easily take off the microphone.

We reviewed the Cloud Alpha back in 2018, and the headset earned a score of 90/100 for its excellent comfort and sound quality. It was a good value at its original price of $100, and at the new sale price of $69.99, the Cloud Alpha is definitely worth picking up if you're in the market for a headset.