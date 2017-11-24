Get the Corsair K70 LUX RGB Keyboard with MX Browns for 30% off on Amazon

It's Black Friday and that means you're probably breaking your brain trying to sift through all the deals available. The good news is that we have that covered. Head over to our Black Friday page to see all of the best deals on hardware, games, and more.

But if you're in the market for a new mechanical keyboard, Amazon has a great deal on the Corsair K70 LUX RGB with Cherry MX Browns. At just $108 (30% off), this is the lowest price the K70 LUX has ever been on Amazon.

The K70 LUX RGB didn't quite make our list of the best keyboards, but only just by a hair. It's still an exceptional accessory with dedicated media buttons, a comfy wrist rest and USB passthrough. The Cherry MX Browns are a good middle ground for gaming and typing. They're a bit quieter too, which is nice. The K70 LUX RGB doesn't have any dedicated macros, which bumped it from the list in favor of the Patriot Viper V770, but at this price it's a slightly cheaper purchase and a worthy grab.