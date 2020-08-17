Get the Corsair HS60 Pro gaming headset for just $50

Corsair is best known for its PC components, keyboards, and mice, but the company produces some gaming headsets too. One of them is the HS60 Pro, a Discord-certified wired headset, which is now on sale for just $49.99 at multiple retailers.

The HS60 Pro is a wired gaming headset, so if wireless connectivity is a must for you, sorry to disappoint. On the bright side, you get adjustable ear cups with plush memory foam, custom-tuned 50mm audio drivers, a detachable microphone with noise cancelling, and on-ear volume and mute controls. It's also certified by Discord for having a clear microphone.

Because the HS60 Pro is a simple wired headset, it works with just about any device imaginable. Corsair guarantees compatibility with PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and even mobile devices. There's an included USB adapter for connecting to devices without support for combined input/output over the 3.5mm jack (most PCs still have those separated).

While we haven't reviewed the Corsair HS60 Pro ourselves, our friends at Tom's Hardware gave it a 4/5 for its fantastic comfort and top-notch microphone. The headset also earned a 4/5 in a review by GamesRadar.

