Get ready for the high seas with AMD's latest 18.3.3 drivers

AMD has just released its latest drivers, Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.3.3. The driver release notes call out support for the retail launch of Sea of Thieves and A Way Out, along with support for the latest Vulkan 1.1 specification. No mention is made of performance improvements for either game, but if you're planning on playing and you have an AMD graphics card, there's no harm in updating.

Other fixes for this release include the following:

Forza Motorsport 7 may experience intermittent stutter during gameplay.

Some Radeon ReLive recorded clips may experience corruption or audio distortion when played back.

Final Fantasy XV may experience flickering or disappearing objects during some gameplay in multi GPU enabled system configurations.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 may experience a system hang on the initial splash screen in multi GPU enabled system configurations.

There are a few remaining known issues related to Destiny 2 on older cards and when playing for longer stretches, but nothing particularly noteworthy. The last set of drivers from AMD that weren't listed as "optional" are 18.2.1, so this represents the fourth set of interim drivers.

The Windows 10 64-bit link is above for most modern (RX-series) cards, but you can find other versions at the usual place.