Get $429 off this RTX 3080 powered Alienware Aurora gaming PC

Perhaps the quickest and easiest way to get your hands on an RTX 3080 graphics card this side of New Years Day is to buy a pre-built gaming PC that has one included in the bill. This Alienware R10 gaming desktop is just that: It comes with a Ryzen 7 3700X CPU, 16GB of DDR4, and the option to upgrade to an RTX 3080, if you so wish. That brings the total to $1,910.99—$429 off the original list price.

Now there is a caveat, and potentially a big one, and that's the fact this Dell PC will arrive on December 23 if you select expedited delivery ($25 more) on the checkout page. That's what it told us when we just penned in our old New York office address, anyways. That may vary based on your location, but it's cutting it awfully close for Christmas Day.

Otherwise you're looking at an early January delivery date with the free delivery option.

That's still likely sooner than you'll be able to get your hands on one of these graphics cards as a discrete component (unless you're particularly lucky or already in a queue, such as EVGA's).

Next-gen Graphics Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 | Ryzen 7 | RTX 3080 | $2,339.99 $1,910 at Dell (save $429)

This gaming PC comes with a fantastic graphics in the RTX 3080, which is more than capable of high-fidelity 4K gaming and ray tracing. It also comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU, a great eight-core chip, and 16GB of 2,933MHz memory. There's even a whopping 1TB of NVMe SSD space for all your games. What more could you need?View Deal

With that RTX 3080 you also net yourself a digital copy of CoD: Cold War and one year of Nvidia's streaming service, GeForce Now.

This Alienware build also features a liquid cooler to ensure your CPU stays chilly; a 1000W PSU, which will cover you for future upgrade; and a 1TB NVMe SSD, thus ensuring you have plenty of leftover capacity once your OS and favourite apps are installed.

