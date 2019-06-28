Get an absolutely incredible deal on 32GB of Corsair RAM: only $135 at Newegg

Corsair is well established in the PC hardware game, turning out parts for the best gaming PCs on both the peripheral and components side, and they've long been known for making quality RAM at reasonable prices. This deal, however, on 32GB of Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-3200 for $134.99 at Newegg is absolutely incredible. It's the lowest price we've ever seen this kit for, and one of the lowest prices I've personally ever seen for 32GB of 3200Mhz DDR4.

RAM pricing has been steadily declining for the last two years, and this deal is a new high (low?) water mark. Consider for a moment that this same package sold for $444.99 in December of of 2017, this sale is more than $75 off the current MSRP, and the lowest price it's ever appeared on Amazon for is $159.99. As someone who's frequently looking at RAM kits, this is the sort of price I would've expected to pay for a 16GB package just a few months ago. And at a frequency of 3200Mhz (with 16-20-20-38 timings) this is speedy, sporting a higher frequency than you'll ever likely max out for some time. For a comparison of some of the other best RAM packages available, and to see just how bonkers this deal actually is, take a quick look at our best RAM for gaming guide.

It may sound absurd, but it's possible we'll see even lower prices in the forthcoming Amazon Prime Day PC deals starting on July 15th; keep your eyes on our hub for all the hottest and latest as they unfold.

32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR4-3200 is $134.99 at Newegg | save $75.01

The lowest price ever on some very fast, reliable RAM from Corsair, and one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for any 32GB package. It will probably sell fast, so take advantage while it's at the sale price.

View Deal

32GB of RAM is way more than you'll need for the current generation of games, but triple-A titles are starting to push up against the 16GB threshold, so this is an excellent way to future proof your gaming PC. Plus, because it's only two sticks, you'll only need to DIMMs to accommodate it, meaning it'll fit tidily into the majority of mobos.

