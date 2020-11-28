Get a great starter gaming PC with a GTX 1660 Super for just $680 this Black Friday

For those of you looking to make the jump into PC gaming or just hoping to upgrade a very dated gaming PC, Black Friday is a very good time to buy a new rig like this CyberpowerPC model. This is the best time of the year to get the most bang for your buck on pre-configured machines that are ready to ship right to your door—especially this year, when graphics cards like the RTX 3080 are impossible to get by themselves. CyberpowerPC's Gamer Xtreme is a real bargain, packing Intel's i5 10400F and a GeForce GTX 1660 Super for just $679.99.

While it certainly won't provide the greatest gaming experience at 1440p or higher resolutions with ultra high graphics settings, the Gamer Xtreme is more than capable of providing a solid 60+ FPS with most games at 1080p and conservative graphics settings. The i5-10400F features 6 cores and 12 threads at clock speeds up to 4.3GHz.

The PC also comes equipped with a 500GB NVMe SSD, which ensures you'll have snappy loading times on all of your favorite PC games. It's also going to be fairly easy to upgrade this PC down the road, if you ever decide you'd like to invest in a beefier graphics card or additional RAM. This makes it a great starter PC just under $700.

CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme | i5 10400F | GTX 1660 Super | 8GB RAM | 500GB NVMe SSD | $799.99 $679.99 (save $120) This prebuilt by CyberpowerPC is a great starting setup for gamers looking to play the latest games in 1080p. It comes with a midrange i5 and the updated GTX 1660 Super. The only thing we'd recommend is a simple DIY RAM upgrade.

The only complaint we have with this configuration is its puny 8GB of RAM. Fortunately, there are plenty of DDR4 RAM deals to be had this Black Friday, making it easy and affordable to upgrade this machine to 16GB or 32GB of RAM. If you enjoy flashy RGB lighting, the Gamer Xtreme is true to its name with four pre-installed RGB fans that will provide enough airflow to never worry about your components overheating.

This is likely a cheaper system than you could build yourself right now—especially when you consider how scarce (and overpriced) graphics cards are.