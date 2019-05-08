Get a $50 discount on the brilliant Logitech G903 Lightspeed wireless mouse

“Latency can be the difference between winning it all or losing,” announces the rather dramatic Logitech G903 Lightspeed product description. It has a point, though. Being a fraction of a second slower than your opponent in multiplayer can result in swift defeat, so a mouse that goes in hard on responsiveness is worth the extra cash. As luck would have it, you can get the G903 Lightspeed (arguably the best wireless gaming mouse ) for just $99.99 on Amazon. That’s $50 less than normal and very nearly the cheapest it’s ever been.

The G903 Lightspeed continues to impress us and live up to its name. It’s still on two of our ‘best gaming mice’ lists, in fact. The reason is simple. To begin with, it’s got the best ‘click’ of any mouse we’ve used; its switches, a one-of-a-kind pivot bar click mechanism, are beyond reproach (as you’d hope for something that normally costs $150). What’s more, it boasts a super-sensitive 12,000 DPI sensor and a dainty weight of only 107 grams. It’s expensive, but very worth it. Particularly when you get $50 off, as is the case here.

Here are the specs:

CPI: 12,000

12,000 Sensor: Optical PMW3366

Optical PMW3366 Battery: 32 hours (w/o RGB) rechargeable

32 hours (w/o RGB) rechargeable Interface: USB

USB Buttons: 11

11 Ergonomic: Ambidextrous

Ambidextrous Weight: 107 g (0.24 lbs)