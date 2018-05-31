Get a Dell desktop with a Core i5-8400 and GeForce GTX 1080 for $1,080

Choppy framerates have you down? If the problem is dated hardware, you can solve that with a new PC, and Dell currently has a pretty nice deal on its XPS Tower desktop with a Core i5-8400 processor and GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Using coupon code 50OFF699 at checkout, you can bring it home for $1,079.99.

Dell has already marked down several systems by 10 percent, including this one. The coupon code shaves another $50 off the price, making this a more tantalizing buy with its six-core processor and burly GPU.

Other specs include 8GB of DDR4-2400 RAM and a 1TB hard drive (7200 RPM). Both of these are upgradeable, on your own or on the configuration page. For example, you can double the RAM to 16GB for $90, and/or add a 256GB NVMe SSD for the same price, among other options. As it stands, this is about the same price you'd pay going the DIY route, without the time spent assembling the PC.

Go here to grab this desktop.

