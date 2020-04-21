Get a 17-inch gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti for $990

This deal gets you a strong collection of hardware in a 17-inch form factor for under a grand.

Asus just recently updated its TUF Gaming laptop line with AMD's latest generation processors, and we're quite impressed—check out our review of the TUF Gaming A15. This also means vendors will be looking to clear their virtual shelves of last year's models, so a bargain gaming laptop could be in your future. Along those lines, last year's TUF Gaming TUF705DU-KH74 is on sale at Newegg for $989.99 right now.

Technically, that's $310 off the list price, and that's how Newegg is advertising the sale. Realistically, you're saving $110 over the latest generation A17 model, which isn't actually in stock yet (but should be soon).

If you can wait, have the additional funds, and are interested in a larger 17.3-inch laptop, then by all means, hold out for the refreshed model. It has a faster Ryzen 7 4800H processor and 1TB of storage, which is a fair value for the $110 price difference.

$110 is not insignificant, though, and if you need a 17.3-inch laptop right now, the discounted TUF Gaming TUF705 is a good value for the money. It offers up a 120Hz refresh rate powered by a 4-core/8-thread Ryzen 7 3750H processor clocked at 2.3GHZ to 4GHz, 16GB of RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. It also features a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Simply put, it's one of the fastest 17.3-inch configurations you can get for under a grand.

You might recall that Nvidia promised we'd see laptops with a GeForce RTX 2060 inside for $999, and it's worth keeping an eye for those as well. However, those will undoubtedly be 15.6-inch laptops.

Regardless, the discounted TUF Gaming that's on sale here is a good bargain if you need a larger gaming laptop to use right now.