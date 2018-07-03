Get 21 free games with Twitch Prime this month

In celebration of Twitch Prime Day, July 16, the streaming platform's premium subscription service is giving away 21 free games. Between now and August 2, subscribers can pick up Tacoma, Pillars of Eternity, Qube 2, Brutal Legend and many more.

This follows Twitch Prime's 'Free Games With Prime' initiative that was launched in March and gifts members complimentary games on a monthly basis. Marketing person Robert Busey explains that once downloaded, games are yours to keep. Busey also advises those interested to "check back every day, as the selection will be constantly changing."

Here's a short showcase of the games on offer, alongside their available dates and an EDM soundtrack from Deadmau5.

And here's the full list of games:

Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition: July 2—4.

Metal Slug 3: July 3—August 2.

The Last Blade: July 3—August 2.

Twinkle Star Sprites: July 3—August 2.

Q.U.B.E. 2: July 3—4.

Battle Chef Brigade: July 4 — 1.

Manual Samuel: July 5—12.

Gonner: July 6—13.

Next Up Hero: July 7—14.

Uurnog Uurnlimited: July 8—14.

Hue: July 9—15.

Deponia Doomsday: July 10—16.

Observer: July 11—17.

Tacoma: July 12—18.

The Bridge: July 13—26.

Brutal Legend: July 14—27.

The Red Strings Club: July 15—21.

Tyranny: July 16—18.

Broken Age: July 17—31.

The Framed Collection: July 18—31.

Serial Cleaner: July 18—31.

After providing a brief blurb on all of those, Busey says Twitch has "enlisted some of your favorite streamers to showcase them and tell you more about Twitch Prime".

Here are the English speaking and international host schedules for the streams:

Those interested in signing up to Twitch Prime should head this way. More on the "biggest game giveaway in Twitch Prime history" can be read here.