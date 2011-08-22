Get £100 off a new MSI laptop

Fancy getting £100 off a top end gaming laptop? MSI is today launching a cashback scheme offering to return up to one hundred of your finest pounds in a cashback scheme if you buy one of its four of its best performing notebooks. It's available to UK customers only and with the caveat that the laptop must be bought from a UK store.

We wouldn't normally report on this sort of promotion, except that it extends to the GX660R range which won the most recent laptop round up in PCG 228.

Full details of the promotion can be found on the MSI microsite . It runs from today until the end of September, and the size of the cashback cheque depends on which model you buy. By filling in a form and sending off a proof of purchase you can get £100 back on a GT680-037 or GX660R-650, and £50 returned on GX660R-646 or GX623-096.

The one to go for, by the way, is the 15inch GX660R-646. It's a bit of an 80s throwback from the outside, but inside it has a Core i7 quad with 6GB RAM and Radeon HD5870 graphics. It's currently retailing for around £970 before the rebate (RRP £999) - and at £920 it's a bargain.

As far as I know, MSI regularly runs rebate schemes in the US on its graphics cards, but this is a more unusual offer, presumably to clear stock after what appears to have been a disastrous quarter across Europe for laptop sales and ready for new launches towards the end of the year. If you're looking for a laptop, though, it's definitely worth checking out.