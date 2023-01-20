All Paper Theater solutions in the Genshin Impact Lantern Rite event

The Genshin Impact Paper Theater is this year's puzzle-based Lantern Rite mini-game. Last year we were moving shadowy objects to try and work out what they were, but this time around we're putting on paper plays. Each scene is a little platforming puzzle where an actor walks across a stage, and we have to get him to the objective by removing obstacles—pretty simple, right?

The way you do this is by swapping sections of the stage, helping the actor avoid traps that would cause the performance to fail. It's fairly simple on the whole, but as is usual for these Genshin puzzle mini-games, it'll likely get more complex as the event goes on and new mechanics are thrown into the mix.

If you're just stepping into Genshin Impact 3.4, you might find yourself in need of the lovely-sounding Sand Grease Pupa to ascend the new character Alhaitham, or maybe you're curious about the new City of the Deceased domain in the Desert of Hadramaveth.

Genshin Impact Paper Theater: Homecoming

Image 1 of 3 Homecoming: Scene one (Image credit: miHoYo) Homecoming: Scene two (Image credit: miHoYo) Homecoming: Scene three (Image credit: miHoYo)

In order to unlock the mini-game, you'll have to complete the first section of "The Exquisite Night Chimes'' quest and then visit Yinggong at the harbor. The first three scenes are pretty easy to solve, but here's how to complete them step by step:

Scene one

Before the actor leaves the left section, swap it with the middle section so he can the reach the door on the right-hand side.

Scene two

Before the actor leaves the left section, swap it with the middle section.

He'll hit the vase in the right section and turn around.

When he leaves the right section, swap it with the left section so he can reach the door.

Scene three

Before the actor leaves the left section, swap the right section with the middle.

He'll hit the vase and turn around.

Before he leaves the middle section, swap it with the right section so he can reach the young girl.

That's all of the puzzles so far, but I'll be sure to add the others when they're up.