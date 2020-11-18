How to complete the Genshin Impact Equivalent Exchange quest

Need help with the Genshin Impact Equivalent Exchange quest? Genshin has a curious obsession with food. Cooking is a major mechanic in the game, with dozens of recipes that can be prepared to help heal your party and provide a range of buffs. But it's also an important theme of the game's world, with many character backstories and even quests revolving around the game's delicious-looking dishes.

Introduced in the Genshin Impact 1.1 update, 'Equivalent Exchange' puts a twist on Genshin's foodie fascination. Here, you're not making meals, but delivering them. The Genshin Impact Equivalent Exchange quest offers you a good chance to earn some tasty rewards, so this guide will show you how to start the quest, what you need to do to complete it, and the treats you'll receive at the end.

How to start the Genshin Impact Equivalent Exchange quest

First, you need to complete the 'Tales of Winter' commission.

Head to the cathedral in Mondstadt and speak to Viktor, the Fatui diplomat. He wants you to gather up a bunch of local specialties and deliver them back to him. In other words, you're basically a glorified Uber Eats driver, only without the car.

Here are all the quest steps:

Step one: Head to Good Hunter in the lower town square and talk to Sara. Ask her "Do you sell any Mondstadt specialties?" Cook a Satisfying Salad and give it to Sara.

Head to Good Hunter in the lower town square and talk to Sara. Ask her "Do you sell any Mondstadt specialties?" Cook a Satisfying Salad and give it to Sara. Step two: Go to Flora the flower girl near the entry gate of Mondstadt. Ask her the same question you asked Sara. Answer yes to her question and she'll give you dandelions. DO NOT say say no to her, otherwise you'll have to collect dandelions elsewhere, which is really annoying.

Go to Flora the flower girl near the entry gate of Mondstadt. Ask her the same question you asked Sara. Answer yes to her question and she'll give you dandelions. DO NOT say say no to her, otherwise you'll have to collect dandelions elsewhere, which is really annoying. Step three: Go to the Angel's Share bar (where you've previously met Diluc) and talk to the bartender, Charles. Ask him about Mondstadt specialties and he'll ask you to collect some ingredients. The area you're looking for is southeast of the Dawn Winery. You should see a yellow map marker. Defeat the enemies you find at the map marker and you'll obtain the item as soon as its cleared. Return to Charles at the Angel's Share and give him the ingredients. You'll receive his specialty.

Go to the Angel's Share bar (where you've previously met Diluc) and talk to the bartender, Charles. Ask him about Mondstadt specialties and he'll ask you to collect some ingredients. The area you're looking for is southeast of the Dawn Winery. You should see a yellow map marker. Defeat the enemies you find at the map marker and you'll obtain the item as soon as its cleared. Return to Charles at the Angel's Share and give him the ingredients. You'll receive his specialty. Step four: Go back to Viktor at the cathedral and speak to him multiple times to deliver all the Mondstadt Specialties.

Genshin Impact Equivalent Exchange rewards

At least Viktor leaves a decent tip in exchange for your running about. For your trouble completing the Equivalent Exchange quest, you'll receive: