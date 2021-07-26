How to link your PlayStation save to PC in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact cross-save finally includes PlayStation consoles with the release of 2.0, meaning you can now play one account across every platform. While getting cross-save working between mobile and PC is pretty easy, a few more steps are required for people who want to get their account working between PC and PlayStation.

If you're confused about how to cross-save in Genshin Impact between PlayStation and PC, I understand. The process is a bit messy, and also depends on which way round you're trying to transfer your save. Here's how to link up your Genshin Impact save between PlayStation and PC so you can play from your desk or your couch.

Genshin Impact cross-save: PS4 to PC

There are a couple of things you need to make sure of before you link your PSN save to a miHoYo account. First, you need an email that hasn't been used to register a miHoYo account before. The kicker is that your PSN email can't already be associated with a miHoYo account, thanks to the way Genshin Impact sets up PlayStation saves.

As long as you have an email not yet associated with a miHoYo account, here's how you set it up:

Log into Genshin Impact on your PlayStation 4 or 5.

Go to Settings , then choose Account and click on User Center . From there, hit Link Account .

Genshin Impact cross-save: PC to PS4

Cross-saving from PC to PS4 is a little easier, but make sure you don't already have a save file on your PlayStation console. Here's how to do it:

Install and launch Genshin Impact on your PlayStation 4 or 5.

When a pop-up screen appears, follow the instructions to link your miHoYo account to PSN.

Your PC save should now appear on your PS4 or PS5.

Can I unlink my accounts later on?

Nope! Once you've linked your PSN and miHoYo accounts, there's no going back. So make sure you've got the correct accounts on both sides before making any commitments.

Are there any limitations to cross-save?

There are a couple, especially for players who started their account on their PS4 or PS5. Any PlayStation-exclusive items, like the glider and sword, can't be used when playing the game on PC. However, it seems like you'll be able to claim Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy early on PlayStation and use her on PC with no restrictions.

Another thing to consider is that you can only make in-game purchases on the platform on which you started. So if you started on PlayStation, you won't be able to buy anything in-game on PC. You can use the miHoYo top-up centre to buy a monthly card or genesis crystals, but battle passes still need to be bought on your original device. Any genesis crystals you do buy are locked to the device you purchased them from, too. So if you have a stack of crystals on your PS4, convert them into primogems to use them on PC.