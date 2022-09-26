How to watch the second anniversary Genshin Impact concert

This year's Genshin Impact concert is right around the corner, celebrating two years of travelling across Teyvat while listening to mellow tunes. The 'Melodies of an Endless Journey' concert ties into Genshin's anniversary and, alongside the login bonuses and mail rewards, is one of the many perks players can expect as part of the yearly celebrations.

The concert is set to arrive shortly after Genshin Impact 3.1, which sees the continuation of the Sumeru Archon quest, and the introduction of characters, Cyno (opens in new tab), Nilou (opens in new tab), and Candace (opens in new tab). Just like last year, the show will feature orchestral collaborations playing themes for characters and locations from across the Genshin Impact soundtrack. Here's when the concert goes live, and where you can watch it for yourself.

How to watch the Genshin Impact concert

The second anniversary Genshin Impact concert will be held on October 2 at 12:00pm UTC+8. You can watch it on the official Genshin Impact YouTube (opens in new tab) or Tw i (opens in new tab) tch channels. Here's what that means for each timezone:

UK: 5 am BST

5 am BST Europe: 6 am CEST

6 am CEST US East Coast: 12 am ET

12 am ET US West Coast: 9 pm PT

As with last year's anniversary concert you'll be able to watch it on YouTube afterwards, so you don't have to stay up or get up early. There will also be a giveaway during the show that you can enter through the official preview page (opens in new tab). All you need to do is head there and copy the link to share your concert pass. This will enter you into a giveaway for character gift boxes and hologram tickets for 500 randomly selected people. It'll also get you a few Primogems for your trouble.