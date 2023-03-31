All Genshin Impact codes from the version 3.6 livestream

Genshin Impact codes are a way you can get some free Primogems before each new version of the open-world RPG drops, providing you with a few extra wishes with which you can pull the new five-star characters. This time around we've got two Dendro-users: Kaveh and Baizhu.

The first is a fresh-faced character who was introduced in Sumeru; a member of the Akademiya and Alhaitham's troublesome buddy. Baizhu, on the other hand, is one of the longest-anticipated characters in the game, and is actually the first Dendro-user we ever saw, even if we couldn't play him at the time. You probably know him as the owner of Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue Harbor who looks after Qiqi.

If either character takes your fancy, a few extra Primogems won't hurt your chances of getting them. Here, I'll include every Genshin Impact livestream code as it becomes available, plus a couple of methods of code redemption down below.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

9ARE6VLJT34H - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore KBRE7D4KA2MM - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

- 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit 7S9X6V4JB2M9 - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

To redeem Genshin codes you need to be Adventure Rank 10 or higher. Otherwise, you have two options in terms of claiming your freebies. You can do so through the game itself:

Open Genshin Impact

Head to the in-game menu

Click 'settings' then 'account'

Select 'Redeem now' and enter your code

Find your rewards in the mailbox

The second way is through the official miHoYo site: