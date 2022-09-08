Nvidia's GTC keynote will kick off with a GeForce Beyond Special Broadcast

Audio player loading…

Nvidia has just confirmed that it will be kicking off its GTC keynote with CEO, Jen-Hsun Huang, opening it with a GeForce Beyond Special Broadcast. The effusive co-founder had already outlined that he would be sharing details about its new GeForce GPU architecture back on the company's last financial call, and with a teasing #projectbeyond tweet (opens in new tab) sent out earlier it almost confirmed that we'd have new RTX 40-series (opens in new tab) deets.

But Nvidia has now confirmed the broadcast (opens in new tab) will show off the company's "latest breakthroughs in gaming, creating, and graphics technology."

Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference (GTC) has not historically been a particularly GeForce, or gaming-focused event. This September show appears to be different, however, with the gaming goods being put front and centre before all the AI and datacentre stuff gets rolled out.

The caveat to that is we're only expecting Jen-Hsun to be holding up a bulky RTX 4090 graphics card (opens in new tab) at the event, which, if RTX 3090/Ti tradition sticks with the new generation of GPUs, will likely be a hyper-expensive, ultra-enthusiast class graphics card.

That means it's not really for the gamers, but mostly designed for the professional users who can't afford to go the whole hog and pick up a Quadro GPU for heavy rendering workloads.

So, expect a ton of CUDA Cores, loads of memory, and a heinously expensive price tag. But we're used to those by now, right?

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Still, Nvidia will sell them all, and likely to a whole bunch of gamers with fat wallets who will pay whatever it costs to have the latest and greatest.

You can watch it all play out live on September 20 via Nvidia's Twitch (opens in new tab) and GeForce YouTube (opens in new tab) channels, starting at 8am PDT (4pm UK).