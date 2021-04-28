Gear up for big screen gaming with a 32-inch 144Hz FreeSync monitor for $297

This 1440p gaming monitor is $100 below its list price with this deal.

If you're looking for a gaming monitor that leans on the larger side but is not so big you'd strain your neck watching a game of pong (we're looking at you, 49-inch monitors), then check out LG's 32GK650F-B. It's a 32-inch display with a 2560x1440 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate that is on sale for $296.99.

That is $103 below its $399.99 list price, and while it does not always sell for the full amount, it's averaged $378.10 on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel. This current sale price also matches an all-time low—every so often, it drops down to below $300, as is the case now.

Go big and fast LG 32-Inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor (32GK650F-B) | 1440p | 144Hz | FreeSync | $399.99 $296.99 at Amazon (save $103)

This display is built around a VA panel. It features a 5ms response time, or 1ms with motion blur reduction, and supports AMD's FreeSync technology as well. It doesn't sport a G-Sync Compatible badge, though you can still try enabling G-Sync if you own a GeForce GPU (your mileage may vary).

Connectivity options include DisplayPort 1.2 and a pair of HDMI ports, as well as a headphone jack. LG also touts a "virtually borderless design," with ultra-thin bezels on the sides and top.

Overall, this is a good option if you want a big and fast display at a reasonable price.