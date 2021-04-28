Popular

Gear up for big screen gaming with a 32-inch 144Hz FreeSync monitor for $297

This 1440p gaming monitor is $100 below its list price with this deal.

This 1440p gaming monitor is $100 below its list price with this deal. (Image credit: LG)

If you're looking for a gaming monitor that leans on the larger side but is not so big you'd strain your neck watching a game of pong (we're looking at you, 49-inch monitors), then check out LG's 32GK650F-B. It's a 32-inch display with a 2560x1440 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate that is on sale for $296.99.

That is $103 below its $399.99 list price, and while it does not always sell for the full amount, it's averaged $378.10 on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel. This current sale price also matches an all-time low—every so often, it drops down to below $300, as is the case now.

Go big and fast

This display is built around a VA panel. It features a 5ms response time, or 1ms with motion blur reduction, and supports AMD's FreeSync technology as well. It doesn't sport a G-Sync Compatible badge, though you can still try enabling G-Sync if you own a GeForce GPU (your mileage may vary).

Connectivity options include DisplayPort 1.2 and a pair of HDMI ports, as well as a headphone jack. LG also touts a "virtually borderless design," with ultra-thin bezels on the sides and top.

Overall, this is a good option if you want a big and fast display at a reasonable price.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
