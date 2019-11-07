Gear up before Black Friday at Best Buy with this deal on a low-profile Corsair gaming keyboard

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to save big on some awesome gaming peripherals. Right now, Best Buy is offering the Corsair K70 RGB MK. 2 low-profile gaming keyboard for $89.99 ($80). This slim and svelte version of the K70 RGB MK. 2 is an awesome full-size keyboard, featuring dedicated media controls, per-key RGB lighting, and onboard profile switching. This keyboard isn't a huge departure from the original iteration of the K70 MK.2 with the exception of the low-profile switches, which have the added benefit of a much shorter travel distance. While this keyboard comes equipped with Cherry MX speed switches, it is also available with the Cherry MX reds if you prefer a more classic feel.

The low profile is certainly less common in gaming circles but is quickly gaining respect among the best gaming keyboards. The low profile nature of these switches does negate some of the modularity you might be used to with more conventional keyboards, Corsair does include an alternate set of low profile, rubberized, WASD keycaps for the K70 MK.2 to offer a small level of customization.

Cheap gaming keyboard deal

The body of the K70 is slightly smaller due to the nature of its switches, but still shares the same brushed aluminum backplate and raised switch design to prevent all manner of detritus from collecting underneath the keycaps. This is overall an excellent keyboard for gamers or typists, but if you're willing to wait, you could potentially save big on some of the best mechanical keyboards by checking out our best Black Friday deals.