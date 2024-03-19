Here's how to watch the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2024

Spring has sprung and you know what that means: The air outside is dangerous and filled with allergens. Far better to hunker down with some kind of internet-connected screen and check out the many and varied games that make up this year's Future Games Show Spring Showcase, kicking off Thursday, March 21 at 1 pm PDT / 4 pm EDT / 8 pm GMT.

This year's show clocks in at 90 minutes long and features 50 games, six world premieres, and a new Ones to Watch segment exhibiting the games that the Future Games Show team are most excited about. Also, Karlach will be there: The whole thing will be hosted by Samantha Béart (who voices everyone's favourite tiefling in Baldur's Gate 3) and Ben Starr (who voices everyone's favourite brooding himbo—Clive Rosfield—in Final Fantasy 16).

How to watch the Future Games Show Spring Showcase

The stream will be hosted pretty much everywhere that can hold a video. You'll be able to find it live on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, GamesRadar, IGN, Gamespot, and BiliBili.

The Show is also teaming up with partners like MissMikkaa, TrU3Ta1ent, Strippin, AnnieFuchsia, TwoAngryGamers, aliyawill, mee_shell and catsen, if you fancy watching alongside your streamer of choice.

Plus, the stream is making accessibility a priority. International viewers will be able to choose from a whole range of subtitles, and the Showcase will also have dedicated British and American Sign Language feeds.

50 games is, in my expert opinion, a lot of games, but a few of the ones we know will be at the show have caught my eye already. We'll hear more from Holstin, the incredibly intriguing Polish horror game that does things with its camera I didn't even think were possible. I'm also excited to see more from Enotria, the carnevale-themed Italo-soulslike that had to move its release date to escape a "suicidal" collision with Shadow of the Erdtree. I've been fascinated by those games ever since I learnt about them, so it looks like I'd better tune in.