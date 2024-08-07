We're getting a Civilization 7 deep dive at The Future Games Show at Gamescom, hosted by GTA's Michael de Santa and RDR2's Sadie Adler

Gamescom is right around the corner, and you definitely don't want to miss the opening night on August 21. Our sister site GamesRadar+ will be there powering the Future Games Show, dazzling our screens with over 50 games from publishers like 2K, Plaion, and Nacon, as well as some extra treats along the way.

If you've tuned into a Future Games Show before then you'll know each one is hosted by two iconic videogame voice actors, and this upcoming showcase is no different. These folk are real Rockstars, with Red Dead Redemption 2's Alex McKenna (Sadie Adler) and Grand Theft Auto 5's Ned Luke (Michael De Santa) helping to present everything the Future Games Show has on offer. McKenna promises the showcase will have "an exciting mix of games from indie to blockbusters you don't want to miss," while Luke said "We're going to be showing off some world premieres and going hard on some of 2024's hottest new games."

They're not the only guest stars this time, either. The Future Games Show is teaming up with Civilization 7, which I'm sure has made quite a few of us over in the PC sphere pretty dang excited. The partnership means we're getting not one, but two deep-dive interviews with developer Firaxis Games, which is something you certainly won't want to miss.

As well as spotlighting the big hitters set to release, the Indie Elevator Pitch will shine some light on smaller games in development, along with the Ones to Watch segment which will highlight some of the upcoming releases that have the editorial team getting all giddy. If you're more of a hands-on gamer than a hands-off viewer, make sure to stick around for the Ones to Play segment which'll have demos available to play as soon as the show wraps up. Plus, a very special exclusive look at Amazon Prime's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will happen during the show. There's a little something for everyone.

Even if you're not going to be attending Gamescom this year, you can still check out the showcase as it's happening. Make sure to tune in on Wednesday August 21 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 9 PM BST across sites like Twitch, YouTube, X, TikTok, BiliBili as well as the GamesRadar+ website. If you're a streamer who wants to share the fun with their viewers, you can apply to be a streaming partner for the event.