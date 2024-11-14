The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted returns with announcements and reveals galore this December 5

We all know Maslow's hierarchy of needs, a pyramid of motivations—ranging from basic stuff like warmth and safety to abstract things like love and self-actualisation—that forms the core of human motivation. But where is Maslow's hierarchy of wants? He never made one; it would only have had one thing on it anyway: more videogames.

And guess what? We know exactly which videogames would top that pyramid. The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted returns this December 5 at 12pm PST, 3pm EST, 8pm GMT and 9pm CEST, hosted by the inimitable Frankie Ward and narrated by BG3's Amelia Tyler, to present the 25 most-anticipated games coming to PC, as assembled by our shadowy council of games industry experts, superstars, panjandrums, and luminaries.

What's on the list? That would be telling. But I can reveal that the show will feature over 75 games (we got carried away) with all kinds of new trailers, announcements, behind the scenes visits, and more. Expect word from Citizen Sleeper 2, Killing Floor 3, The Thing: Remastered and, most tantalising of all, something special from Strange Scaffold, the folks behind El Paso, Elsewhere; I Am Your Beast; and, uh, Clickolding.

Who's on our council of illumined ones? There are some things it's best not to ask, reader. This isn't one of them, though. Our experts consist of big names like Abubakar Salim (AC: Origins' Bayek and Alyn on House of the Dragon), David Gaider (Dragon Age co-creator), Devora Wilde (Lae'Zel from BG3), and Sid Meier (Sid Meier). Plus countless others who, for mixed reasons of national security and paragraph length, remain anonymous until I write another news post about the PC Gaming Show.

The show is set to be a banger, and if you want to know where you can watch it, you can pretty much just pull up a livestreaming service and go. We'll be broadcasting on all frequencies over at the PC Gamer Twitch channel, the PC Gamer YouTube channel, Twitch Gaming, Steam, and Bilibili.

To find out more about the show, check out the PC Gaming Show's spiffy website or hit us up on X.