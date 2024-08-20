How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024
Here's when to catch the ONL premiere for this year.
The second in the yearly trifecta of Geoff Keighley-hosted events is here: the Gamescom Opening Night Live premiere. The live show hosted in Cologne, Germany is the kickoff for the Gamescom convention where developers will be showing off upcoming games and products. Like other showcases throughout the year, ONL is an evening full of *FPS announcer voice* "World premieres," new trailers, and game reveals.
As usual, there have been teasers for games that are definitely turning up to the showcase: Black Ops 6, Monster Hunter Wilds, Dune Awakening, Civilization 7, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and a lot of others. Keighey tends to pack an event pretty tight with trailers so there will likely be some surprises we haven't anticipated. Oh, but he did do us all a favor and confirmed ahead of time that no, Silksong isn't there.
When is Gamescom Opening Night Live?
This year Gamescom Opening Night Live premieres at 8 pm CET on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. You can check what time that is in your time zone, or check what 8 pm CET equates to around the world below:
- 11 am PDT (Los Angeles)
- 2 pm EDT (New York)
- 7 pm BST (London)
- 8 pm CET (Cologne)
- 4 am, August 21 AEST (Sydney)
- 6 am, August 21 NZST (Auckland)
Opening Night Live is expected to last about two hours, but given that it is a live show it could very well run long. Here's a longer list of games that Keighley has confirmed will be turning up to the showcase:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Little Nightmares III
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Dune Awakening
- Marvel Rivals
- Squid Game: Unleashed
- A new from Tarsier Studios
- Sid Meier's CIVILIZATION VII
- Kingdom Come Deliverance II
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- Mecha Break
- Infinity Nikki
- ARC Raiders
- Persona 3 Reload Episode Aigis
- Delta Force
We'll be on the ground at Gamescom, so expect to see more about plenty of the games above on PC Gamer this week.
Lauren has been writing for PC Gamer since she went hunting for the cryptid Dark Souls fashion police in 2017. She accepted her role as Associate Editor in 2021, now serving as self-appointed chief cozy games and farmlife sim enjoyer. Her career originally began in game development and she remains fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long fantasy books, longer RPGs, can't stop playing co-op survival crafting games, and has spent a number of hours she refuses to count building houses in The Sims games for over 20 years.