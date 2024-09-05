Space Marine 2 early access and global release times

Space Marine 2 early access is almost here, letting you revisit Titus around 13 years to the day that the first game launched back in 2011. Instead of fighting orks on a single planet, this time the Adeptus Astartes super soldier is attempting to fend off a tyranid hive fleet invading an entire system.

You'll have to bolt, slice, and rend your way through the hordes of xenos if you hope to repel the onslaught. The full release date for Space Marine 2 is September 9 (or 10 in some regions), but if you've pre-ordered one of the more expensive editions of the game, you can play four days early. All that said, here are the Space Marine 2 global release times, when early access starts, plus if there's a preload available.

Space Marine 2 early access times

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

When does Space Marine 2 early access start? Well, if you've pre-ordered the Gold Edition or Ultra Edition, you'll get access to the game four days early on September 5 or 6 depending on your timezone. You can see the full chart of release times above, but here they are listed, too:

September 5

Los Angeles: 9 am

Austin: 11 am

New York: 12 pm

Bogota: 11 am

Brasilia: 1 pm

London: 5 pm

Paris: 6 pm

Moscow: 7 pm

Cairo: 7 pm

Riyadh: 7 pm

Cape Town: 6 pm

Muscat: 8 pm

September 6

Beijing: 12 am

Singapore: 12 am

Seoul: 1 am

Tokyo: 1 am

Sydney: 2 am

Auckland: 4 am

If you're both a PC and console player, it's worth noting that console early access is a few hours earlier, if that's enough of a consideration to make you switch.

Space Marine 2 release times

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

The global release date for Space Marine 2 is September 9 or 10 depending on your timezone. This is when you'll get to play if you've purchased the standard edition of the game. Again, the release times are marked in the image above, but here's a list as well:

September 9

Los Angeles: 9 am

Austin: 11 am

New York: 12 pm

Bogota: 11 am

Brasilia: 1 pm

London: 5 pm

Paris: 6 pm

Moscow: 7 pm

Cairo: 7 pm

Riyadh: 7 pm

Cape Town: 6 pm

Muscat: 8 pm

September 10

Beijing: 12 am

Singapore: 12 am

Seoul: 1 am

Tokyo: 1 am

Sydney: 2 am

Auckland: 4 am

Is there a Space Marine 2 preload?