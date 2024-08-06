Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 system requirements are out, and you probably won't need to buy a new PC to play it

After what could fairly be called a bumpy ride to the finish line, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is now just a month away from release, and that puts it close enough that we can finally lay our eyes on the official system requirements.

The good news is that you won't need a supercharged gaming rig to play Space Marine 2, as long as you don't mind easing up a bit on the eye candy. Even the recommended spec isn't excessively demanding, although it's interesting that it targets just 60 fps at 1920x1080. For those who are packing supercharged PCs, a 4K specification hasn't been posted, so on that front—for now, at least—you'll just have to try your luck and see how it goes.

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Minimum (1920x1080, 30 fps, low graphics preset)

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X / Intel Core i5-8600K

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 6 GB VRAM, AMD Radeon RX 580 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB available space

Recommended (1920x1080, 60 fps, ultra graphics preset)

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X / Intel Core i7-12700

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: 8 GB VRAM, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB available space

System requirements are always more suggestions than hard-and-fast rules, but it sounds to me like Saber Interactive has managed to tighten things up a bit since our 2023 preview, in which associate editor Ted Litchfield said he had to drop to "medium" graphics preset in order to achieve a stable 60 fps at 1440p on his RTX 3070 GPU. But even at that, he noted at the time, "Space Marine 2 is still a treat to look at," with an "almost candy-like look of a well-painted plastic miniature impersonating metal."

The combat at the time, alas, was somewhat less impressive, which ultimately led to a delay that ate up the better part of a year and, earlier this year, the cancellation of a planned public beta test so developers could focus on "optimization, polish and fixing remaining issues" instead. Whether that was time well spent remains to be seen, but we sure liked the look of the most recent trailer, a grandiose showcase of evil space bugs getting squashed by giant space zealots.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 comes out on September 9 and will be available for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store.