The MySims: Cozy Bundle brings the blocky-headed chibi sims over to PC: 'It's still very, very Sims'
A new "Behind the Sims" presentation revealed the Nintendo Switch bundle is hitting our desktops.
EA's Behind the Sims presentation was stuffed with a variety of news—a new start screen for The Sims 4, new base game items, and a townie home refresh—but some non-Sims 4 news I'm particularly excited about is the fact that the MySims: Cozy Bundle is getting a PC port, heading to our desktops on March 18.
Remember that kinda weird, chibi-Sim Animal Crossing-adjacent spin-off game? I wouldn't blame you if you said "no," considering the original MySims is the only one in the series that ever made it to PC back in 2008. But now it's re-releasing on our humble desktops alongside MySims Kingdom, which puts a lil' medieval spin on the whole formula.
The bundle landed on the Switch back in November of last year, so this isn't exactly totally new even by re-release standards, but I'm always happy to see old games that didn't make it over to PC finally getting their much-deserved port.
PC Gamer spoke to Sims series VP of franchise creative Lyndsay Pearson earlier this month, and had the opportunity to ask her a little bit about MySims. "At its heart, it's still very, very Sims," she said. "It's the little characters that have a lot of really silly personalities, and you get to customise their world, meet their neighbours, make friends with them. And so I love that DNA of The Sims which comes through with such a different feel."
Pearson added that the spin-off series "scratches a very different itch than I get out of The Sims 4 or 3 or any of our other bigger, traditional HD offerings on PC. So it's fun to be able to sort of reintroduce a different flavour and give new audiences a chance."
Hey, it's me, I'm the new audience. I never actually got around to playing MySims as a kid—I loved The Sims and had a Wii, but it was more of a Mario Kart box than anything I actually remembered to buy games for. I'm excited to dive in and give the games a go, and who knows? Maybe if we're good we'll get a MySims Agents port somewhere down the line, too.
Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.
- Lauren MortonAssociate Editor