The PC Gaming Show's 10th anniversary celebration features hosts of old, games brand new, bear exclusives, and Citizen Sleeper 2

Haven’t you heard? The PC Gaming Show is returning on June 9 with over 70 games, promising a mix of world premieres, new content for some of your favourite games, and exclusive looks at some of the most exciting titles coming in the next few years.

Today, we’re excited to lift the lid a little on what we’ve been cooking up, starting with the hosts: Micah Burton, Sean 'Day9' Plott and Frankie Ward are all returning to host the PC Gaming Show for the 10th anniversary extravaganza, celebrating not just 10 years of the show, but also a golden decade of PC Gaming.

Mica Burton, presenter and actor, said: “It’s so great to be back next month presenting the tenth PC Gaming Show with Sean. I’m excited to bring the viewers some great new announcements, world premieres, and games they can’t wait to fill their Steam libraries with. Let’s celebrate a golden decade for PC gaming. See you on the 9th of June!”

Sean ‘Day[9]’ Plott, long-time PC Gaming Show host and game developer, added: "I'm absolutely thrilled that it's the 10-year anniversary of the PC Gaming Show. It's been a fun opportunity to look back and realize just how many major changes have happened: battle royales, autobattlers, Steam Deck, Among Us, Roblox, esports growth, DLSS, and so so many more. It makes me delighted to celebrate where PC gaming has landed and excited to see what the next 10 years will bring."

Frankie Ward, who took up hosting duties in 2018, said: "I can't wait to celebrate 10 years of the PC Gaming Show with the gang - it's a show I joined in 2018 and has since become a highlight of my year... Although last year Sean did try to replace me with an AI version (FrankAI), so I'm extremely pleased the very talented Mica Burton is returning to keep him in check!"

Elsewhere, we’re excited to announce an exclusive update on Killing Floor 3 from Tripwire Interactive, the debut of new games from Sonderlust Studios and Devolver Digital, the long-awaited public reveal of Stormgate's third faction, and a release date and new trailer for Fallen Aces.

There are also new trailers for Hooded Horse titles Mars Tactics and Every Day We Fight, alongside trailers from DeathSprint 66, Citizen Sleeper 2, Crush House and Streets of Rogue 2.

An official part of the Summer Game Fest schedule, the show will be broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, X, Steam and Bilibili on Sunday, June 9 at 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST. Follow pcgamingshow.com and twitter.com/pcgamer for updates on the show.