We're riding shotgun with Pacific Drive to give away a free copy of the game and a carload of great gear

Everyone loves taking a road trip. Hop in the car, step on the gas, and head toward the horizon. In driving survival game Pacific Drive it's not quite that simple thanks to bizarre and deadly anomalies that are lurking along the road—but as you're speeding through the hazardous exclusion zone, this giveaway will make your drive a lot smoother.

Buckle up, because we've partnered with Pacific Drive to have some awesome stuff driven to your house. One lucky winner will get a whole trunkload of cool Pacific Drive gear, like a free key for the game on Steam, a shiny red toolbox, a mechanic's shirt with a customized name tag, a dashboard bobblehead, and of course an air freshener and bumper sticker. And more! Here's what you could win:

🎮 A redeemable Steam key for a copy of Pacific Drive

🧰 Vintage red mechanic's toolbox branded with Pacific Drive and in-world stickers

👔 Mechanic shirt (with optional customized name tag)

🚗 Car on display stand with light up LED logo

🐧 Wobbly Malcolm bobble head

🚘 1x Bumper sticker

🌲 1x Air freshener

📓 Series of booklets and flyers about the game and kit

Our apologies to those of you in other parts of the world—this giveaway is for United States residents only. This giveaway will run from February 29 to March 14.

To enter, just follow the instructions below:

Sign in to your PC Gamer forum account or create one .

to your PC Gamer forum account or . Reply to this thread (without quoting the original post).

(without quoting the original post). Enter via this competition widget to confirm your entry. Please also leave your PC Gamer forum username in the widget. It's incredibly important you don't skip this step! The widget is how the winner will be selected.

Once you've done that, you're all set: if you win, you'll be contacted for your mailing address so you can be sent all those goodies. Good luck, and keep your eyes on the road!