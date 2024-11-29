Terraria dev won't have staff crunch to get its next big update out before the end of the year: 'Apologies for this one taking so long for sure, but it will be well worth it'

The survival game that simply refuses to stop is pushing its next major update back just a bit further. Terraria 1.4.5 has been in the works for over two years, and in a recent State of the Game update, developer Re-Logic said it's almost complete, but won't release in 2024.

"The work on the final lists from each dev team member is nearing its conclusion, which is a great measure of progress. That said, we are pretty certain that there is no way that we will see Terraria 1.4.5 release this year," Re-Logic's Ted "Loki" Murphy wrote.

Long story short: Final touches on the patch are taking longer than anticipated and, instead of asking the team to crunch around the holidays to make an "arbitrary deadline," the studio's opted to release 1.4.5 when it's done in 2025.

"We are sure that will not be welcome news for many—but we remain committed to being a quality-first studio, so we will take the time necessary for each update to feel 'just right'... and we think that once the update is out, everyone will appreciate that time and care," Murphy continued. "Apologies for this one taking so long for sure, but it will be well worth it."

Terraria fans are a patient bunch, surely, but this one has been quite the wait. Re-Logic first announced the update this time in 2022, and at that time the team was confident it'd come out sometime in 2023 (lol).

I suppose when you make a wildly successful indie game bolstered by goodwill, a vibrant community, and healthy modding scene (Stardew Valley's in a similar boat), nobody really minds when official updates take way longer than planned. That's especially true for Terraria, whose long-time fans must believe they're playing with house money at this point—it's been over four years since Re-Logic released what was supposed to be the "final" major update to its 2011 survival game, but it still sells so well that the studio has kept at it.

Re-Logic didn't leave fans completely empty-handed in 2024, though: An embedded gif in the blog post reveals that you can plant trees by throwing acorns in 1.4.5. Neat.