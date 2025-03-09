Rust's crafting update gives the survival sim real-time food cooking and pies to rival Monster Hunter, but the tastiest treat is the ability to make and throw 'bee grenades'

News
By
published

A different kind of buzzkill.

Rust - The Crafting Update - YouTube Rust - The Crafting Update - YouTube
Watch On

Video gaming is currently in an arms race (or should that be 'farms race') to depict the most delectable virtual food possible. It’s a race variously led by the Yakuza series, Final Fantasy, and most recently, Monster Hunter: Wilds, which features a cheese naan so mouthwatering it caused a sales surge of dairy-filled bread products in Japan.

Now, brutal survival sim Rust is getting in on the culinary action, with its arguably misnamed 'Crafting update' placing a big emphasis on home cooking. Described by developer Facepunch as bringing a "feast of changes" to the game, it adds numerous features dedicated to the creation of haute cuisine.

First and foremost is the cooking workbench, a "new deployable that allows you to cook up some new food recipes". Items unlocked by the cooking workbench apparently offer stat and modifier bonuses, so there's a practical reason to don your chef whites (note, do not actually don anything white in Rust, unless you want to get shot).

Wearing a hazmat suit, a Rust player kneels to check the inside of a stone cooking stove, which is lit with a fire and cooking a pie.

(Image credit: Facepunch Studios)

The crafting update also makes substantial changes to the act of cooking itself, with all food items getting a visual model when placed on cooking deployables, while that food now "cooks in real time". You'll see steaks brown, chicken griddle, ribs crisp, and many other foods verb in an alluring manner. Likewise, food spoils over time too, so you need to make sure food is cooked or refrigerated to slow the decaying process.

New food items you can cook include bread, which comes bundled with the ability to grow and gather wheat, and an entire spectrum of pies, with each pie type providing different stat and modifier bonuses. Cooking a pie also rewards you with an animation of your character wafting the fresh pie smell toward their face, as you can see in the update's release trailer above.

Other new features include herbal teas you can make to warm up or cool down your character, a chicken coop for domesticating wild fowl, an engineering workbench, and a "hopper" that can be attached to storage items to suck up any nearby dropped items. This includes any creature that is killed in range of the hopper, which will be "harvested" Fargo style. That'll put you off your pie.

Anyway, now we've had the main course and dutifully eaten our vegetables, we can move onto dessert. Rust is getting bees. BEES. The official best insect will create hives on wild oak trees, which you can harvest for their delicious honeycomb (just make sure to wear a hazmat suit so you don't get stung to death). Bees can also be farmed by building beehives, providing access to what is clearly the greatest video game weapon ever devised—the bee grenade.

The player holds up a jar full of bees in first person, labelled with a cartoon picture of a bee in Rust

(Image credit: Facepunch Studios)

This is, really, just a jar full of bees, which you can lob at other players to make them *Eddie Izzard voice* COVERED IN BEES. Specifically, thrown swarms "will slowly create up to 3 smaller Swarms to attack players in a nearby radius". Bee swarms can be fought with fire and water, or by wearing a hazmat suit. Alternatively, Facepunch suggests you "run like the wind to get away".

You can read the full details of the update here. I haven't played Rust in a very long time, but I was sorely tempted to jump back in last month when Facepunch added siege weapons and swords in its primitive update. Now the studio's also added pies and bee grenades, that might just be enough to pull me back in.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Rick Lane
Contributor

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Two people with swords, shields, and armor fighting
Rust goes medieval with the Primitive update: siege weapons, swords and shields, and maybe a few jewel-encrusted assault rifles
An image of toasted bread with dripping, melted cheese on top, from Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter's food looks so tasty it's apparently driving up demand for cheese naan in Japan
A hand holding a compass in the woods
Players are already finding creative solutions to Prologue: Go Wayback's grueling difficulty: 'You could just chug gasoline'
monster hunter wilds meal
Monster Hunter Wilds' new cooking system is a win for balance, but there's a Meowscular Chef-shaped hole in my heart
Project Zomboid&#039;s update 42
Project Zomboid's new Build 42 update, 3 years in the making, is the biggest game release of 2024 for me—here's why
A mouse in warm clothing by a fire
In this cozy survival game you're a mouse who knits tiny wool sweaters, bakes pies for his friends, lives in a furnished tree trunk, and I can't even go on because it's so darn cute
Latest in Survival & Crafting
Wearing a hazmat suit, a Rust player proudly holds up a freshly cooked pie, foregrounded by a table covered with pies and a large pumpkin on the left.
Rust's crafting update gives the survival sim real-time food cooking and pies to rival Monster Hunter, but the tastiest treat is the ability to make and throw 'bee grenades'
A pig, a cow, and two birds dance
Minecraft Live returns in March with everyone's favorite kind of content: 'exclusive movie content'
An explosion in a desert environment
Survival sandbox Core Keeper gets explosive next week with a whole new skill tree devoted to bombs and grenades
Dead in Antares screenshot
The tough luck continues in Dead in Antares, the newest addition to the long-running series about people trying not to lose their heads in bad situations
Jack Black with mining gear.
'3 hours of my life that I'll never get back': A Minecraft modder did the lord's work, creating a mod that adds Jack Black's voice to the game
The Last Caretaker trailer still
Humanity's last hope is a little robot with can-do spirit in The Last Caretaker, coming to early access this summer
Latest in News
Atomfall screenshot
Rebellion CEO puts the studio's recent avoidance of layoffs down to control of scope and cost: 'Sometimes we say, guys, this game's too big'
Pixel-art portraits of Astarion and Shadowheart against a seasonal backdrop of Stardew Valley
The Baldur's Gate 3 mod for Stardew Valley is out, so here's another opportunity to romance Astarion
Doom: The Dark Ages art
'I think only the shotguns are the same,' says Doom: The Dark Ages director, otherwise the guns are brand-new or significantly transformed
Fortnite jacked Peter Griffin
Parents are suing Epic over Fortnite item shop 'FOMO' timers they say are inaccurate and manipulative
zoomed in concept art of the Agadon Hunter, a new enemy appearing in Doom: The Dark Ages.
Doom: The Dark Ages already sneakily revealed its 'new Marauder,' and the devs hope he'll be just as challenging, but a little less frustrating
Doom: The Dark Ages art
The sickest gun from Doom: The Dark Ages' trailer is called the 'Skullcrusher' and does such horrible things to demons, the game's lead dev boasts id has 'the best gore in the industry'
More about survival crafting
A pig, a cow, and two birds dance

Minecraft Live returns in March with everyone's favorite kind of content: 'exclusive movie content'
An explosion in a desert environment

Survival sandbox Core Keeper gets explosive next week with a whole new skill tree devoted to bombs and grenades
Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Battlefield: Bad Company 2's director had big plans for a third entry in the series, with your squad reuniting for an impossible mission amid a war between Russia and the US over Alaska
See more latest
Most Popular
Battlefield: Bad Company 2
Battlefield: Bad Company 2's director had big plans for a third entry in the series, with your squad reuniting for an impossible mission amid a war between Russia and the US over Alaska
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 celebrates 7 years of rat bashing with a new versus map and double XP for all players, but its hotly anticipated weapon pack 'won't be coming out this year'
A city from 1800
One of the best city builders of the last decade is currently 90% off on Steam
Company of Heroes 3
Company of Heroes 3 is free to try and 50% off, so it's the best time to check out the beefy 2.0 overhaul
Atomfall screenshot
Rebellion CEO puts the studio's recent avoidance of layoffs down to control of scope and cost: 'Sometimes we say, guys, this game's too big'
Wordle today being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, March 9
Pixel-art portraits of Astarion and Shadowheart against a seasonal backdrop of Stardew Valley
The Baldur's Gate 3 mod for Stardew Valley is out, so here's another opportunity to romance Astarion
Doom: The Dark Ages art
'I think only the shotguns are the same,' says Doom: The Dark Ages director, otherwise the guns are brand-new or significantly transformed
Fortnite jacked Peter Griffin
Parents are suing Epic over Fortnite item shop 'FOMO' timers they say are inaccurate and manipulative
zoomed in concept art of the Agadon Hunter, a new enemy appearing in Doom: The Dark Ages.
Doom: The Dark Ages already sneakily revealed its 'new Marauder,' and the devs hope he'll be just as challenging, but a little less frustrating