Monster Hunter's food looks so tasty it's apparently driving up demand for cheese naan in Japan

News
By
published

Cheese naan is in fact extremely delicious, so I'm not surprised.

An image of toasted bread with dripping, melted cheese on top, from Monster Hunter Wilds.
(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds is making players hungry—not for the game's best weapons or armor, but for cheese.

Early on in Capcom's new action RPG, your characters sit down for a meal in Kunafa Village, which produces delicious cheese, puts that cheese on bread, and toasts it. The dish looks similar to Nepali-Japanese cheese naan, and Monster Hunter's rendering of the gooey food has apparently inspired an uptick in sales of the real thing.

The sight of Monster Hunter's delicious cheesy bread was too much for some Japanese gamers, who took to social media to share their desire and love for the staple of Nepali restaurants in Japan, as documented by Automaton Media.

There are more than a few posts out there from Wilds' launch weekend of players sharing their cheesy lunches and directly referencing the game.

A Nepalese food restaurant in Tokyo seems to be enjoying this Monster Hunter-inspired cheese naan craze. The restaurant, Salam Namaste Tokyo, shared the 99 Bacon Double Quarter Pounders video (in which fast food workers react to a huge order just before closing) to suggest it's seen a deluge of cheese naan requests.

The restaurant later thanked Capcom for releasing a game that boosted their sales so thoroughly. In fact, they're having a cheese naan festival this weekend to celebrate. (If you attend this cheese naan festival, please tell us all about it.)

Although PC performance issues have been a big problem, PC Gamer awarded Monster Hunter Wilds a strong 85% review score late last month, with reviewer Lincoln Carpenter calling it "an action game in a class without contenders."

"Wilds signals a new era for Monster Hunter, one that pares down anything that stands in the way of diving into battle with creatures 10 times your size. It's an impressive reinvention," he said. "If there's a word for Wilds, it's streamlined."

Jonathan Bolding
Contributor

Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.

