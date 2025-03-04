Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 remake is real, and it's coming in July with new skaters, parks, music, and more

Tony Hawk's™ Pro Skater™ 3 + 4 | Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Two weeks after a surprise tease in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, it's now official: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is being "remade from the ground up" and will ollie into a 360 backside half-pipe faceplant boogaloo (or whatever) on July 8.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is being developed by Iron Galaxy Studios in collaboration with Activision and, of course, Tony Hawk himself. The updated game will include the "classic content" of the original with additional content including "new skaters, gnarlier tricks, an even sicker soundtrack," and all new skate parks. It will also feature cross-platform multiplayer for up to eight players.

This has been a long time coming. The Call of Duty tease in February was hard to misinterpret as anything but confirmation, and Mr. Hawk himself dropped a giant hint in September 2024 when he said that he and Activision were "working on something" that "fans will truly appreciate."

Initially an Epic Games Store exclusive, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 came out in 2020 and was pretty fantastic, but plans to follow it up with THPS 3+4 fizzled when developer Vicarious Visions was folded into Blizzard in 2021. But then Activision—the company responsible for taking Vicarious Visions out behind the woodshed in the first place, remember—couldn't find anyone else it trusted to handle the remake, so eventually everyone made a wet fart noise and dropped the whole thing. THPS 1+2 later came to Steam in October 2023.

Iron Galaxy is an interesting choice to pick up the slack. Founded in 2008, the studio released its first game, Wreckateer, in 2012 and followed that with Divekick, support for Killer Instinct, and Extinction, which was not great. Its most recent game, the 2022 wrestling battle royale Rumbleverse, lasted just six months before it was shut down.

But it did what it did quite well, and in a sad twist it was nominated for two DICE awards—Fighting Game of the Year and Online Game of the Year—just a couple weeks before the end-of-service announcement. (It won neither, for the record, but in another sad twist of irony, the Fighting Game of the Year title was claimed by Multiversus, which has since come to the end of the road itself.) That gives me hope that Iron Galaxy, despite its struggles—the studio laid off 66 employees only a month ago in what it said was a "last resort" effort to "enable our long-term survival" —is the right choice for the job.

Image 1 of 28 (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios) (Image credit: Iron Galaxy Studios)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 on PC will be released on Steam, Battle.net, and the Microsoft Store—July 8, remember—and will also be available on launch day on PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate.