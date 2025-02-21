Sure seems like the new Call of Duty map is teasing a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game

The latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 added an expensive crossover with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but that's not the only '90s reference in the update. (Yes, I know the original comic is from the '80s, but the CoD versions are clearly based on the movies/cartoon, work with me here.) As spotted by CharlieIntel, hidden in the skater-themed Grind map (a remaster of a map from Black Ops 2) is a poster with a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater logo and the date March 4, 2025.

The first two Tony Hawk's Pro Skater games were remastered and rereleased as a double pack in 2020, but plans for a follow-up were shelved when developer Vicarious Visions was merged with Blizzard. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 was put in the big warehouse from Indiana Jones, basically. "I wish there was some way to bring it back," Hawk said at the time, adding that maybe "when the dust settles we'll figure it out."

Guess the dust has settled. In addition to the Call of Duty tease, we had skater Tyshawn Jones mention on a recent podcast (via Video Games Chronicle) that "I'm in a Tony Hawk coming out," and "They got a new one they remastering so that's about to come out, I was in the last one."

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 was well-received around here, with our reviewer Justin Towell calling it, "A perfect blend of authenticity mixed with modern quality of life enhancements" and saying that, "Vehicles and skaters have far more detail, there's no obvious pop-in, and the lighting and texture work have many standout moments."