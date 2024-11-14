How to use Farming Simulator 25 console commands to give yourself infinite money

A Farming Simulator 25 money cheat can instantly fill your wallet with infinite cash. Best of all, accessing console commands to use this money cheat is a simple process that only requires editing a single file and adding a launch command to Steam. It's simple, and I'm going to show you how below.

Beginning a new game of Farming Simulator 25 already starts you off with a nice chunk of change: €100,000 for a new farmer, €500,000 for starting from scratch, or €1,000,000 if you start as a farm manager.

But farming is incredibly expensive, so you might still run out of money at some point and not want to start over. Or, maybe you just want to have infinite money from the get-go so you never have to think about your budget.

Either way, here's how it's done:

Farming Simulator 25: Using the dev console

Go to C:\Users\*User Name*\Documents\My Games\FarmingSimulator2025 Look for a file named game.xml Open it with a text editor like Notepad Near the bottom of the file, make the following change:

Change this:

<development>

<controls>false</controls>

To this:

<development>

<controls>true</controls>

Save the file and close it.

Now you'll need to add a launch command to Steam:

Open your Steam library Right-click Farming Simulator 25 Select Properties In the General tab, under "Launch Options," type -cheats Close the window

(Image credit: Valve)

Farming Simulator 25: Infinite money cheat

Once you've done the steps above, launch Farming Simulator 25 and start a new game or load an existing one. To add money:

Open the console by tapping tilde (~) twice In the console, type gsAddMoney followed by the amount you want For example, if you want to add 100,000 to your account, type gsAddMoney 100000 Press enter and you'll see the money being added to your wallet Tape tilde again to close the console

That's it! Now you've got an infinite crop of cash to go along with all your vegetables.