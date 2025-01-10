Elden Ring: Nightreign is getting a closed network test, and I'm totally not fuming because PC players aren't invited to the party, or anything

You might've heard it said—probably on this website—that PC gaming won the console war, that we've got it so good that other bricks are obsolete. And while I still believe those things are true, being a writer here and having the requisite amount of pride, I'm not afraid to admit that this recent blow stings. FromSoftware's co-op roguelike spinoff Elden Ring: Nightreign is having a network test, and PC players aren't invited.

As someone who doesn't even own a TV, let alone a console, I'm trying to be totally normal about it. In fact, I'm happy for my colleagues who own PS5s and the Xbox Series X|S, the only two platforms Bandai Namco has made worthy of its audience's presence. I am not, no matter what you might think, clenching my fist and rueing my past financial decisions.

As per a press release, the test—which I'm not invited to—will take place via five limited sessions between February 14 and February 17. In case you happen to own a console (I'm so happy for you) you can find a list of the exact play sessions, which each last three hours, below:

February 14: 3 am PST - 6 am PST / 11 am GMT - 2 pm GMT

3 am PST - 6 am PST / 11 am GMT - 2 pm GMT February 15: 7 pm PST - 10 pm PST / 3 am GMT - 6 am GMT

7 pm PST - 10 pm PST / 3 am GMT - 6 am GMT February 16: 11 am PST - 2 pm PST / 7 pm GMT - 10 pm GMT

11 am PST - 2 pm PST / 7 pm GMT - 10 pm GMT February 16: 3 am PST - 6 am PST / 11 am GMT - 2 pm GMT

3 am PST - 6 am PST / 11 am GMT - 2 pm GMT February 17: 7 pm PST - 10 pm PST / 3 am GMT - 6 am GMT

To enter, you'll need to create a Bandai Namco account and sign up on the official website. As per the general rules, you'll need to sign a form (the site'll tell you once you're successfully registered), upon which you may be selected from a pool of 97,923 winners to get your hands on Nightreign early. There are a smaller amount of winners for the Xbox Series X|S (12,898) than the PS5 (85,025). If you've got an Xbox, though, you have better chances than my odds of zero.

Oh, and it's first come, first served, so get to it. If you win, you'll get notified on January 30.