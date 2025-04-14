Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 release date and expected time

It's time to think about opening up your save file again because the Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 release date is almost upon us with another beefy update. Patch 8 is apparently among Larian’s biggest BG3 updates, too. Harvey did the math, and at least in terms of its patch note length, it’s gotta land somewhere within the top three.

The upcoming changes include 12 new subclasses and a photo mode, so hopefully I can finally retire some of the camera mods I use for Karlach smooch shots and twirling my Tav around like a runway model. We don’t have an exact timing on the update, but pulling some historical data can at least give us a rough window for likely times we’ll see BG3 Patch 8 go live.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 releases on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. After the Patch 8 launch, don’t expect another big update like a Patch 9. According to Larian, this is their last big BG3 update outside of the usual bug fixes.

Is there a specific BG3 Patch 8 release time?

No, Larian hasn’t specified an exact release time for BG3 Patch 8. It’s a bummer if you’re trying to plan the day around scouring any romance changes or hours in photo mode, but historically, Larian is pretty good about getting patches out earlier in the day for folks in North American time zones.

Historically, BG3 patch release times are a little all over the place, but some excessive SteamDB snooping offers a window of about 11:00-17:00 UTC. Patch 6 last year launched at around 10:46 UTC while Patch 7 later in the year was at around 16:20 UTC with patches from past years typically falling between those hours. That’s around normal working hours for anyone based in Larian’s European offices, which makes sense.

If we want to estimate around 15:00 UTC, then it puts us around 8 am PST / 11 am EST / 4 pm BST as a likely release time for Patch 8.