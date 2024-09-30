Monster Hunter fans are excited because a big farting ape is returning for Monster Hunter Wilds

A livestream from Capcom at Tokyo Game Show has confirmed that big farting ape Congalala is returning to the Monster Hunter series for Monster Hunter Wilds, the upcoming main-line release in the venerable series about skinning dragons and turning them into pants. It's quite the return for Congalala, who first debuted in Monster Hunter 2 back in 2006. Also, it's me. I'm Monster Hunter Fans and I'm excited for the poo monkey.

The monster is famous for being fond of mushrooms, and, especially, for releasing a large cloud of toxic gas mid-fight via weaponized flatulence. Exceptionally hardcore Congalala variants over the years have been able to release farts so powerful that they are classified as "dragon strength wind." I'm not joking. You can go check the wiki if you want.

Naturally, everyone on the various Monster Hunter fan pages is extremely excited that Congalala is coming back because as evinced in written word passed down from the classical era, to the medieval scribes, to Shakespeare, to today, farts are very funny.

Either way, fans are pretty happy that the weirdo combination of hippopotamus face and ape body and monkey tail and I don't know where those claws are from is coming back. One eagle-eyed fan watching a stream even noticed that the Congalala's backside may well be a special spot to hit and damage using the newly-introduced Focus Mode feature of Wilds that gives players the ability to focus on monster weak spots.

Between weapons previews and a sprawling Gamescom presentation this has been a huge summer for Monster Hunter fans getting a look at Wilds—which we recently learned will launch simultaneously on PC and consoles next February. The Gamescom event was particularly eye-opening, with a 10-hour queue proving that the series has truly entered the mainstream.

If you missed those previews, check out our list of new Monster Hunter Wilds features that'll have you hooting and hollering. That said, the spec requirements have been pretty bad news for people who have older video cards that will rely on upscaling to hit 720p and 30fps.