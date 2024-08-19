You can now watch all 14 weapon previews for Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds: Dual Blades | Weapon Overview - YouTube Watch On

If you, like me, were waiting to watch all those delicious short clips of Monster Hunter Wilds weapons until you could watch them all in one go... then today's your day. These are some of the only looks at Monster Hunter Wilds we've seen in a while now, and people are so hungry for them that they're racking up millions of views even though they're pretty much the same weapons we've seen in Monster Hunter games for years now, just with some fancy new animations.

That's not entirely fair, though. Some weapons have big changes—notably the light bowguns—and every weapon has bigger tweaks once you start looking at the new focus mode. Focus mode will let you target specific weaknesses by highlighting them, which will be huge for more precise weapons like the lances, swords, and guns. You can see how that plays out in the videos released.

You can find the full playlist of Wilds Weapon Overviews on YouTube. That's Great Sword, Heavy bowgun, Insect Glaive, Gunlance, Hunting Horn, Long Sword, Charge Blade, Hammer, Light Bowgun, Sword & Shield, Switch Axe, Bow, Lance, and today's release of Dual Blades.

The Monster Hunter series is entirely about finding big nasty dangerous creatures, defeating them, and turning them into a shiny new pair of pants and/or a sword. The long-running series has been pretty quiet on Wilds so far, but the details in these new videos have people speculating on what monsters are included in the game based on the armor and weapons shown's similarities to armor and weapons made from past monsters—a delightful show of series knowledge in action across comment sections and boards everywhere.

Monster Hunter Wilds isn't coming until 2025, which has left all those new PC fans who liked 2018's Monster Hunter World with a pretty long wait. (Doubly so if they don't have a Nintendo Switch to play 2022's portable series release Monster Hunter Rise on.)