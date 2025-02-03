Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 launch times and release date

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a very good videogame about washing yourself in troughs over and over, and it's almost ready to hit the big red 'Release' button on PC. On Tuesday, February 4, KCD2 will finally go live almost exactly seven years after its predecessor, giving lord and peasant alike the chance to romp about its Bohemian fields. If you want to join them, you'll need to know the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 unlock times.

Fortunately for you, I have collated those very release times below, so you'll be able to get Deliverancing with millisecond precision.

And if you just can't wait, you should probably check out our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 review, where I call the game "a new RPG classic" and just generally gush about it for many, many paragraphs. You can even watch the video review and make fun of my voice. Which I deserve. I deserve that.

When does Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 launch?

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 launches at 8 am PST on February 4, giving California a solid window to call off sick from work and spend all day doing medieval crimes like cow vandalism, murder most foul, and the unlicensed use of a grindstone.

Here are the full Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 unlock times for timezones across the globe.

Los Angeles: 8 am PST on Tuesday, February 4

8 am PST on Tuesday, February 4 New York: 11 am EST on Tuesday, February 4

11 am EST on Tuesday, February 4 London: 4 pm GMT on Tuesday, February 4

4 pm GMT on Tuesday, February 4 Berlin: 5 pm CET on Tuesday, February 4

5 pm CET on Tuesday, February 4 Sydney: 3 am AEDT on Wednesday, February 5

3 am AEDT on Wednesday, February 5 Wellington: 5 am NZDT on Wednesday, February 5

That's the same on both Steam and the Epic Game Store, so regardless of where you bought the game you should be able to get going at bang-on, uh, whatever time above applies to you.

Does Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 have preloading?

Yes! Console players got access to downloads for the game early, but we lowly PC lot had to wait. Luckily, preloading is live now, so you can go ahead and get all 81 gigs of it onto your SSD while you wait for it to make touchdown.