How to find a barber and change hairstyle in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Alongside many other exciting features, including modding support, the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 1.2 update added Barber Mode. Overly techy name aside, this patch brought new barber locations across Zhelejov and Kuttenberg so that you can change your hairstyle and facial hair.

Henry might not be the most suave RPG protagonist, but by changing your appearance, you're able to negotiate with different groups in Bohemia, whether that be dressing up in your fanciest threads to talk to nobility or suiting up in armour to threaten bandits. Now you can complete your transformation using Barber Modes' new hair and beard styles.

All barber locations in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

There are two barbers in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, one in Zhelejov and the other in Kuttenberg. These barbers sit in large white and red tents outside the bathhouses, so they're easy to spot once you know where to look. Both of these are marked on your map with a new comb icon.

The Zhelejov barber is next to the bathhouse by the wagoner's inn. Speak to the bathhouse owner Dorothy or barber Fiala directly:

(Image credit: Warhorse)

The Kuttenberg barber is in a tent next to Adam's bathhouse in the southwest of the city. Speak to bathhouse owner Beata or barber Stibor directly:

(Image credit: Warhorse)

Given how cluttered the map can often be with various (admittedly charming) icons, it's easy to miss these new barbers thrown into the mix.

How to change hairstyle in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

(Image credit: Warhorse)

Visiting a barber lets you change your hairstyle and beard for a small fee. Pay for their services and you'll enter Barber Mode, which lets you pick from a variety of new hairstyle and beard options.

All barbers have the same fee and hairstyle selection, so there's no benefit to visiting one over the other. There are 16 hairstyles and 14 beards to choose from.

After you've been sheared, you'll gain the Freshly Trimmed buff, which temporarily increases your Charisma. Keep that in mind if you know you've got some talking to do soon, as it's a cheap way to get a boost.

Some players have reported that the barbers aren't working for them right now. For many, this will be due to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 mods causing issues. It's best to disable any mods you have before attempting to visit a barber and change your hairstyle.