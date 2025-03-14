How to find a barber and change hairstyle in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Guides
By published

Trek across Zhelejov and Kuttenberg to find the barber locations.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 barbers change hairstyle - Henry sitting on a horse wearing armour.
(Image credit: Warhorse)

Alongside many other exciting features, including modding support, the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 1.2 update added Barber Mode. Overly techy name aside, this patch brought new barber locations across Zhelejov and Kuttenberg so that you can change your hairstyle and facial hair.

Henry might not be the most suave RPG protagonist, but by changing your appearance, you're able to negotiate with different groups in Bohemia, whether that be dressing up in your fanciest threads to talk to nobility or suiting up in armour to threaten bandits. Now you can complete your transformation using Barber Modes' new hair and beard styles.

All barber locations in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

There are two barbers in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, one in Zhelejov and the other in Kuttenberg. These barbers sit in large white and red tents outside the bathhouses, so they're easy to spot once you know where to look. Both of these are marked on your map with a new comb icon.

The Zhelejov barber is next to the bathhouse by the wagoner's inn. Speak to the bathhouse owner Dorothy or barber Fiala directly:

(Image credit: Warhorse)

The Kuttenberg barber is in a tent next to Adam's bathhouse in the southwest of the city. Speak to bathhouse owner Beata or barber Stibor directly:

(Image credit: Warhorse)

Given how cluttered the map can often be with various (admittedly charming) icons, it's easy to miss these new barbers thrown into the mix.

How to change hairstyle in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

(Image credit: Warhorse)

Visiting a barber lets you change your hairstyle and beard for a small fee. Pay for their services and you'll enter Barber Mode, which lets you pick from a variety of new hairstyle and beard options.

All barbers have the same fee and hairstyle selection, so there's no benefit to visiting one over the other. There are 16 hairstyles and 14 beards to choose from.

After you've been sheared, you'll gain the Freshly Trimmed buff, which temporarily increases your Charisma. Keep that in mind if you know you've got some talking to do soon, as it's a cheap way to get a boost.

Some players have reported that the barbers aren't working for them right now. For many, this will be due to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 mods causing issues. It's best to disable any mods you have before attempting to visit a barber and change your hairstyle.

KCD2 console commandsKCD2 treasure mapsKCD2 moneyKCD2 Saviour Schnapps

KCD2 console commands: How to use cheats
KCD2 treasure maps: Every loot location
KCD2 money: Grab every Groschen
KCD2 Saviour Schnapps: Save your game lots

Rory Norris
Guides Writer

Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Henry gets a haircut.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's March patch brings zoomer haircuts for Henry and the return of the hardcore mode that can kill you before the game even starts
Dry Devil holds a torch and grins.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's upcoming 1.2 update has a ridiculous 34 pages of patch notes
Henry from KCD2 wearing nice outfits
'Diversify your fashion endgame' with this Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 mod that gives Henry fly new gambesons, pourpoints, and caftans
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 image - Henry riding a pink and blue striped horse while holding a fish
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 now has Steam Workshop support, and of course one of the first mods lets you adjust the 'jiggle physics'
Godwin, Hans, and Henry stand side by side. Godwin is saying something to them while hunched over slightly.
The best Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 mods: unlimited quicksaves, increased carry weight, instant herb-pickin'
Dry Devil holds a torch and grins.
Warhorse announces official modding support for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, turning Bohemia into a canvas for all manner of pervert ambitions
Latest in RPG
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 barbers change hairstyle - Henry sitting on a horse wearing armour.
How to find a barber and change hairstyle in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Key art of the videogame Lunacid, showing a pale, long haired knight in purple armor contemplating a purple, flaming sword surrounded by the different phases of the moon.
One of my favorite indie RPGs is getting a follow-up made with FromSoftware's 25-year-old Super Mario Maker for first person dungeon crawlers
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 image - Henry riding a pink and blue striped horse while holding a fish
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 now has Steam Workshop support, and of course one of the first mods lets you adjust the 'jiggle physics'
Erenshor - A player and two simulated MMO party members stand on a plateau in front of a yellow landscape
This RuneScape-looking 'simulated MMORPG' has all the nostalgia without the drama because all the other 'players' are NPCs
New art of Harry and Kim from Disco Elysium, with Harry holding a lit molotov cocktail.
Despite Disco Elysium Mobile aiming to 'captivate the TikTok user,' it looks surprisingly decent—but it's still insulting to Disco's ousted creators
A cold-looking gameplay shot of Fate: Reawakened
Fate: Reawakened gives the nostalgic 20-year-old action RPG series a new lease on life
Latest in Guides
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 barbers change hairstyle - Henry sitting on a horse wearing armour.
How to find a barber and change hairstyle in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Marvel Rivals characters - Captain America running towards the camera.
All Marvel Rivals characters - current and upcoming heroes
Blue Lock Rivals - a player in a soccer uniform kicks a ball
Blue Lock Rivals codes and how to redeem them
Player character and chococat sat next to a stick in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Where to find sticks in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
FragPunk codes - A close-up shot of a mercenary wearing a mask with glowing eyes.
All FragPunk codes and how to redeem them
The Sims 4 - A business owner looks at a customer angrily
How to get disruptive customers to leave in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies
More about rpg
Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream codes - Flower festival

All Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream codes
Key art of the videogame Lunacid, showing a pale, long haired knight in purple armor contemplating a purple, flaming sword surrounded by the different phases of the moon.

One of my favorite indie RPGs is getting a follow-up made with FromSoftware's 25-year-old Super Mario Maker for first person dungeon crawlers
Sony RGB LED panel tech

Sony's fixing the wrong panel problems while showing off its new 'RGB LED' backlight tech with outrageous colours and brightness
See more latest