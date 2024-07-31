How to win the debate against Skott in Honkai: Star Rail 2.4

Winning the Skott debate in Honkai: Star Rail is a key step in the new version 2.4 questline. Out of the blue, you'll be invited back to the Xianzhou Luofu for the Luminary Wardance festival, and upon arriving you'll find the ship bustling with visitors, including our very own IPC employee, Skott.

You might remember this troublesome trade representative from the Aurum Alley restoration event, which culminated in you having to debate against the annoying official. Well, while helping Yanqing carry out his official duties, you'll once again come face-to-face with Skott and have to show off your debating skills to get him to quit causing trouble over some mysterious cargo he's trying to bring into the city.

Here's what you need to choose in order to win the debate and continue the new version questline.

Honkai Star Rail Skott debate answers

Image 1 of 3 You need to win the debate to help Yanqing (Image credit: miHoYo) The debate works on a point-based system with multiple choice responses (Image credit: miHoYo) Take that Skott! (Image credit: miHoYo)

There are four rounds to this debate in which you can choose from a selection of four dialogue options. The minigame operates on a point-based system, where you can gain or lose points depending on the answers you choose.

That said, if you're here you presumably want a quick solve-all so you can continue the quest. Choose the following dialogue options below in order and you'll be able to kick Skott's ass no problem:

1. Use Yanqing's identity to intimidate him.

2. Pay you compensation? You wish!

3. It's time to escalate the issue!

4. The Xianzhou people are just following their own rules.

After this the newly appointed Cauldron Master of the Alchemy Commission, Lingsha—presumably a future banner character—will show up, and put the final nail in Skott's coffin. This allows you to continue with the quest and investigate the strange happenings at the Luminary Wardance festival and how the recent visitors to the city are connected.