All Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream codes

The Genshin Impact 5.4 codes are just another way you can add a few extra Primogems to your stash in advance of the game's next update. For those who've played the game a while, you know the drill, but for anyone new to the RPG, let me explain. Every six weeks miHoYo hosts a livestream for each of its games, showing off what's arriving in the next update, including characters, quests, and events.

As a little incentive for people to watch, it gives out three codes you can redeem for some extra Primogems to use on pulling for the new characters. Version 5.4 is adding the anemo five-star and wonderfully named Yumemizuki Mizuki, while it looks like we'll also see reruns for Wriothesley, Furina, and Sigewinne, if predictions are anything to go by.

I'll add each code to the list below as it goes live during the stream, and further down the page I'll explain your methods for redeeming it in case you're new to all this, or just want a quick link to the code redemption site. These livestream codes usually expire within a day or two, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible if you want the currency.

Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream codes

GISpecialProgram54 - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore Mizuki0212Mizuki - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

- 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit AisaBathhouse - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

There are two different ways to redeem your Genshin livestream codes, but either way you'll need to reach Adventure Rank 10—don't worry if you've just started, it doesn't take long. Once that's done, your first method for redemption is through the game itself:

Start up Genshin Impact

Navigate to the menu

Select Settings and then click on Account

Choose Redeem Now and then enter a code into the box

Collect your reward from the in-game mailbox

The second method is using the official code website:

Open the Genshin Impact redemption site

Login and select the region with your character

Type or paste a code into the box and redeem

Grab your reward from the in-game mailbox