How to solve the brazier puzzle in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
Ensure every brazier is lit in the All Good Things quest.
The brazier puzzle is one you'll have to solve if you want to progress the main quest in Diablo 4's Vessel of Hatred expansion and gain access to Akarat's tomb with Neyrelle and Eru. Diablo 4 isn't usually all too big on puzzles—unless you consider a puzzle to be using an emote on some statue—but this is one of those rare occasions where you'll actually have to take off your horde-murdering cap and put on your thinking one.
This brazier puzzle consists of four torches that you need to light, but you have to do it in a certain order to keep them all lit, opening the door at the far end of the chamber. You can likely trial-and-error it yourself, but if you'd rather not waste precious grinding time, here's the order you need to light the braziers in to solve the puzzle.
Diablo 4 brazier puzzle solution
The trickiest part of the brazier puzzle is that when you light each one, you'll also either extinguish or light two others in the room, meaning you have to hit them in a certain order to continue. To make things worse, every time you light a torch—correct or not—you'll have to fight some elites and enemies, making it a pain to work out the order through trial and error.
I'll explain the correct order below. For the purposes of this explanation, imagine the four torches are points on a compass, with south being the torch closest to the door where you enter, north as the torch at the far end by the exit, west being the left torch, and east being the right torch. The order you need to light them is:
- West brazier
- South brazier
- West brazier
- North brazier
- East brazier
- West brazier
This should light all the torches and let you continue onwards into the final trial. If you were already messing around with the torches before searching this and want a clean slate, I'd suggest quitting out of the game, which will return you to the previous quest step and let you fight back to where the room is. Either that, or you can continue through trial and error to see if you can get it.
