How to complete the Poison in the Roots quest in Diablo 4
Help the Tree of Whispers' coven perform the ritual.
Completing the Poison in the Roots quest is one of the necessary steps in Diablo 4's new seasonal storyline. The Season of Witchcraft is all about meeting the Tree of Whisper's coven of characters and helping them recover some heads that have gone astray, turning into monsters of their own called "Headrotten".
You'll get to choose your own array of witch-ey powers, including minions like a giant frog who'll poison enemies and smash up any crates in sight. First, however, you've got to help the coven perform a magical ritual at the tree, which involves lighting braziers in a certain order and drawing a ritual circle in blood. Here's how to do both so you can progress the seasonal story.
Poison in the Roots brazier puzzle solution
When you agree to help Gelena with the ritual, you'll be transported to the ritual site in front of the Tree of Whispers—the site itself is basically a magic circle and three braziers, each of which has one of the coven standing by it. As the ritual starts, they'll each say a word: Ayh, Yew, and Oun. Gelena then asks you to "Invoke the tree's forgotten name".
What you need to do is activate the braziers in the order the words were spoken at the start of the ritual:
- Ayh (left brazier)
- Yew (right brazier)
- Oun (top brazier)
After this, some Nangari Blood will drop which you can pick up and you'll be asked to "Draw the Ritual Circle with Nangari Blood". This step is a bit confusing but basically just slowly walk around the outside of the circle—as you do, little blood explosions will fire off, sketching it as you move.
Now all you need to do is defend the circle by defeating enemies, which will complete the ritual and finish the quest.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.