Despite the big Baldur's Gate 3 update in the works, Larian says its 'full attention' is now focused on its next game
It's also moved into a "media blackout," so you can probably forget about hearing anything more for a while unless Swen Vincke makes another joke.
We still don't know how Larian plans to follow the massive success of Baldur's Gate 3, but whatever it is, it's now occupying the "full attention" of developers at the studio.
First things first, we do know a little bit about Larian's next project, which are actually projects, plural—the studio apparently has two things on the go simultaneously—neither of which are a new Baldur's Gate, or D&D in general. Larian boss Swen Vincke has previously promised they'll be "big," which will come as no surprise if you've played any Larian game ever, and some of the studio's "best work ever," which is setting the bar very high. One of those projects even has a known codename, Excalibur, and a cryptic warning that "it's not what you think." Although it is an RPG, which you probably were thinking, so make of it what you will.
Anyway, while all this is going on, Larian has also been unable to stop fiddling around with Baldur's Gate 3. Despite being more than a year old now, developers are still releasing beefy updates for it, including one coming a little later this year that will introduce 12 new subclasses, crossplay, and a photo mode. You might reasonably wonder, then: Is Larian pulling a Haunted Chocolatier on us?
Apparently not. "Swen and the team[‘s]… full attention is focused on crafting their next title," a studio rep told VideoGamer. Unfortunately, we likely won't be hearing much more about it for a good while to come because Larian has also apparently moved into a "media blackout," meaning we'll all be waiting patiently and watching closely for someone to accidentally blab on social media—or perhaps in an awards acceptance speech, as the case may be.
Whatever happens next, Vincke remains committed to his "best is yet to come" belief about Larian's work, writing on X that "the story ain't over yet. Stay tuned."
Baldur's Gate 3 romance: Who to pursue
Baldur's Gate 3 multiplayer: How co-op works
Baldur's Gate 3 endings: For better or worse
Baldur's Gate 3 multiclass builds: Coolest combos
Best RPGs: The greatest you can play now
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.