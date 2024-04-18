Instead of making Baldur's Gate 4, Larian is working on 2 new projects based on its own IPs, and CEO Swen Vincke reckons it'll result in the studio's 'best work ever'

Larian might have decided against making Baldur's Gate 4, but the studio is already hard at work outlining its next project. Or should I say, projects. In its latest community update shared on Steam, Larian revealed that in lieu of another Baldur's Gate sequel, it is currently developing two new projects.

"As an independent studio since 1996, we value the freedom to follow our creativity wherever it leads. In this case, after six years in the Forgotten Realms and much discussion and rumination, we've decided to seize the opportunity to develop our own IPs. We're currently working on two new projects and we couldn't be more excited about what the future has in store."

The update continues to say that it's "still early days" for these projects (which is fair enough given BG3 is still less than a year out from 1.0) and that Larian will share more specific info "later down the line". But the studio does want its fans to know that "the sensibilities that brought you Baldur's Gate 3 are alive and well" and that Larian remains driven to "create immersive experiences shaped by your choices."

To further quell any concerns about its shift away from Baldur's Gate, Larian shares some words from "excited" Swen Vincke. "I don't know if we're going to pull it off, but looking at our narrative, visual and gameplay plans, I think what we're working on now will be our best work ever," Larian's CEO says. "I get excited like a kid watching the key imagery, want to show it to everyone now and grumble in frustration at having to wait until it's actually all working."

Vincke himself admits this is "hype". But given Larian has just delivered one of the best games ever made, they're probably allowed a little excitement about the opportunities that success affords them. As for what these new projects might be, it's interesting that Larian uses the phrase "develop our own IPs" rather than "develop new IPs". Personally, I reckon one of these projects will be a new Divinity game, probably Original Sin 3. The other, meanwhile, will be something entirely new, though still probably an RPG.

Although Larian is moving on from Baldur's Gate 3, it isn't done with its latest game yet. The studio also revealed its plans for the upcoming Patch 7, which includes mod tools and new, fully voiced and scored cutscenes for evil endings to the game. For a developer that keeps telling us how done it is with Baldur's Gate, Larian sure seems to be adding a lot to its beloved RPG.