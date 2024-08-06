Larian releases Baldur's Gate 3 anniversary video celebrating the fans, and boss Swen Vincke says you ain't seen nothing yet: 'We're gonna take all of that energy and convert it into something new, something shiny, something big'

Here's To You: A Thank You To The Baldur's Gate 3 Community - YouTube Watch On

I dunno about you guys, but I get the impression this Baldur's Gate 3 game is kind of popular. I know, it might seem like I'm going out on a limb, but that's just the kind of expert analysis PC Gamer pays me the big bucks for, and I've got evidence to back it up. For instance, the big ol' "Thank You" video Larian just released on its YouTube channel to show its gratitude to all the people who have made the game part of their identity.

The tribute is introduced by "Armour Enthusiast" (and Larian CEO) Swen Vincke, who is justifiably very excited about the year that's passed in between BG3's release and today. "You guys have overwhelmed us with feedback, you've overwhelmed us with fan creations, going from videos to music to cosplay to gifts that you sent to our studios."

Vincke's hat tip to the fans is accompanied by all manner of clips of streamers, singers, and cosplayers losing their minds over BG3, and the Larian boss says its been an incredible source of energy round the office. It's energy the devs plan to use, too. "We're gonna take all of that energy and convert it into something new," promises Vincke, "something shiny, something big. It's gonna take a little bit of time, but by the time it's finished, I think you're going to like it. Here's to the next one!"

The rest of the video is a showcase of fans 100% living that BG3 life. We've got dulcet-toned chanteuses giving us perfect, crystalline renditions of Down By The River, the best Orin the Red cosplay I've ever seen, a touching story from someone who uses BG3 as a way of reconnecting with halcyon childhood memories, and a slightly less dulcet cover of Down By The River, this time in an "Epic metal" style.

In other words, BG3 sure has touched a lot of lives, and Larian seems very thankful for it. Personally, I have to imagine the responsibility must be enormous. It feels like everyone in the world loved BG3 and they're all looking to Larian for something even better next time around. I'm not accustomed to that level of scrutiny—no one's ever done an epic metal cover of my article about Doritos Sound Suppression—but I just know I'd find it humbling and slightly terrifying. Luckily Vincke and co seem to be up for the challenge.